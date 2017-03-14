Krispy Kreme Is Turning Its Original Glazed Donuts Green for St. Patrick's Day

From the Chicago River to milkshakes, America has long celebrated St. Patrick's Day by dyeing all sorts of things green. Now, it looks like Krispy Kreme is getting in on the annual food coloring festivities with a limited edition green version of its original glazed donut.

Krispy Kreme announced Monday it plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year in "unprecedented fashion" by bringing back the special green take on the iconic glazed donuts under a new, decidedly festive name: O’riginal Glazed (see what they did there?). Basically, they're the same glazed donuts that you know and love to eat by the damn boxful, but in a bright, shamrock-green color. They're available for one day only -- Friday, March 17 -- at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the US and Canada.