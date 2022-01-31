Krispy Kreme Has Unveiled a Collection of Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Donuts

The best Valentine's Day gifts are edible. (Pipe down if you've been on the receiving end of an extravagant gift.) The gift definitely doesn't need to be donuts, but most people won't complain when they get donuts from a loved one.

Krispy Kreme is, of course, dishing up a special set of Valentine's Day donuts. The donut shop is rolling out a Valentine's Day donut collection that you can get with a custom box that looks like a candy hearts box with two pop-out Valentine's Day cards. You'll be able to scoop up those sweeties starting January 31.

The collection includes four heart-shaped donuts. Here's what you can get: