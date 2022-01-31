Krispy Kreme Has Unveiled a Collection of Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Donuts
Krispy Kreme has four heart-shaped donuts for Cupid's big day.
The best Valentine's Day gifts are edible. (Pipe down if you've been on the receiving end of an extravagant gift.) The gift definitely doesn't need to be donuts, but most people won't complain when they get donuts from a loved one.
Krispy Kreme is, of course, dishing up a special set of Valentine's Day donuts. The donut shop is rolling out a Valentine's Day donut collection that you can get with a custom box that looks like a candy hearts box with two pop-out Valentine's Day cards. You'll be able to scoop up those sweeties starting January 31.
The collection includes four heart-shaped donuts. Here's what you can get:
- The Beary Best Valentine Doughnut: This one is filled with Chocolate Kreme and icing, dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkles, then decorated to look like a teddy bear.
- The Bee Mine Doughnut: This heart-shaped sweet is filled with Strawberries and Kreme filling and dipped in red icing. Then it's decorated with pink icing and a "bee sugar piece."
- The Cookie to My Kreme Doughnut: The donut is filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing, and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and confetti heart sprinkles.
- The My Batter Half Doughnut: Get it? It's filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing, and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles.
You can get a combination of those donuts in the special box for just a little while. Krispy Kreme doesn't say when it will stop serving them, opting instead to go with that nebulous "limited time" designation. But it'd be surprising if you couldn't grab them through at least Valentine's Day.