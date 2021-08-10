Krispy Kreme Is Making S'mores Donuts with Hershey’s

August 10 is National S'mores Day. If you're going to enjoy the day properly, you ought to have a campfire planned. If that's not going to work this year, or you're so dedicated to celebrating s'mores that you need one for breakfast too, Krispy Kreme has options.

The donut chain has teamed up with Hershey's to launch a pair of limited-run s'mores donuts. They'll be available starting August 10 at participating locations in the US. There's not too much that will surprise you here. Surprise is clearly not the point, unlike the more stunt-y releases Krispy Kreme has put out like its Mars donut to celebrate the launch of the Perseverance rover.

One of the two is dubbed the S'mores Classic Doughnut, which is filled with marshmallow Kreme, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, drizzled with more Kreme along with chocolate icing, and then sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs. The other is the S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut. That one is a Hershey's fudge cake donut dipping in marshmallow icing and decorated with Hershey's icing and chocolate chips.

A rep tells Thrillist that these will only be around for "a little while." The Mars donuts sold awfully fast at most shops, according to the company. Though, that was only in stores for a single day. Still, you probably want to get there early each day if you're hoping to grab one before they're sold out for the day.