Krispy Kreme's Holiday Donuts Are Back With All-New Flavors

There's a chill in the air, lights are strung up, and Mariah Carey has emerged from her yearly hibernation to belt out "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which can only mean one thing: It's officially December and Krispy Kreme's holiday donut collection is back.
Your favorite glazed donuts are now dressed up in spirited winter garb. This year, there's an all-new Reindeer Doughnut, an original glazed donut covered in chocolate icing and adorned with pretzel antlers. The fan-favorite, chocolate Kreme-stuffed Santa Belly Doughnut is also making a return, this time sporting a sugared red coat. There's also the festive Present Doughnut, a bright green frosted donut intended to look like a perfectly packaged gift that is filled with cream.
But if, for some reason, these donuts aren't enough to get you in the holiday spirit, don't worry. In addition to the almost-too-cute-to-eat holiday collection, Krispy Kreme is also launching a second limited edition lineup specifically geared towards chocolate fanatics: the Chocolate Glazed Wonderland Collection.
There are four special edition chocolate glazed donuts to choose from within the Chocolate Glazed Wonderland collection. The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is the simplest one -- an original donut covered in chocolate glaze. The other three are also glazed with chocolate, but crammed with various fillings: the one topped with powdered sugar meant to replicate snow is stuffed with Original Kreme; the festive confetti donut is pumped full of chocolate cake batter; and the red and green striped donut is filled with Chocolate Kreme.
The Chocolate Glazed Wonderland collection will only be available for three days, from December 6 through December 8 at participating Krispy Kreme locations all across the country.
"The North Pole is the perfect inspiration for Krispy Kreme to bring wonder, fun and deliciousness to our fans during the holidays," Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “We hope we can be one of the ways you spread joy to others this season."
If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit without tuning into another Michael Bublé album, then consider this a sweeter alternative.
