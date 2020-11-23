Krispy Kreme’s Santa Belly Donuts Are Back Along With 2 New Holiday Flavors

Yeah, a lot about the holidays will be different this year, but maybe at least one thing will—hopefully—remain unchanged: the avalanche of treats. So far, that’s looking pretty good. And on Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the release of its annual holiday donut lineup, including the popular Santa Belly as well as two entirely new flavors.

As always, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its sweet Santa Belly as part of its new Nicest Holiday Collection. The decorated bulbous circle of fried, sugary dough is beloved by too many at this point for them not to return for another year. We don’t need any further unexpected changes or disappointment this year. We need surprising delights, you know, like the chain’s new holiday donuts.

The all-new Festive Tree donut is a red velvet cake batter-filled donut dipped in cream cheese icing and hand-decorated to look like a tree and star. The final addition to Krispy Kreme’s cute holiday trio is the new Present donut. It’s a sugar cookie kreme-filled donut dipped in green icing and decorated with a ribbon and sugar piece “nice” tag. Imagine the look on Santa’s face if he found a plate of these laid out for him.

Krispy Kreme is serving these Nicest Holiday Collection treats up in a “gift-wrapped” dozen box to really round out the holiday theme. The collection will be available through December 24, so you’ve got time to swing by your local Krispy Kreme.

As if that’s not enough holiday treats, Krispy Kreme has a few more festive tricks up its sleeves. Apparently we’ve all been really good this year. The annual “Day of the Dozens” will be back on December 12. Krispy Kreme also plans to bring back its Gingerbread Glazed donuts on December 16. It’s going to be a busy month.

Oh, and if you’re a delivery driver Krispy Kreme’s got something extra special on deck for you. Any mail, parcel, or package delivery driver who visits a Krispy Kreme on November 30 will get a free Original Glazed dozen—no purchase necessary. That’ll get you through your shift for sure.