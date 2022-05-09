Krispy Kreme Has Unveiled Its First-Ever Honey Donuts

Krispy Kreme has been rolling out new flavors with impressive speed. It brings people through the doors.

The last addition to that ever-lengthening list of limited-time-only treats is a line of honey donuts. The Oh, Honey! Collection will launch on May 9 at shops across the US. The collection features a trio of new honey-flavored donuts. As usual, the fresh breakfast desserts will only be around for a little bit.

On Monday, you’ll be able to track down all three, including the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut, which is a somewhat traditional pull-apart donut with salted honey icing. You can grab that individually or in a special four-pack.

You’ll also see the Honey Bee Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed donut dipped in yellow icing and decorated with black buttercream and topped up with a pair of mini cookie wings. The last of them is the Honey Cake Doughnut, which is a Sour Cream Cake donut with honey icing and an oat crisp topping. Those last two are available individually, to add to a custom dozen, or in a special Honey Lover’s Dozen.

They're all out now. Though, to get them, you may have to endure bad bee and honey puns from your loved ones.