Krispy Kreme Has Unveiled Its First-Ever Honey Donuts

Krispy Kreme has a trio of new honey-inspired donuts.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 5/9/2022 at 12:01 AM

krispy kreme honey donuts 2022
Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has been rolling out new flavors with impressive speed. It brings people through the doors.

The last addition to that ever-lengthening list of limited-time-only treats is a line of honey donuts. The Oh, Honey! Collection will launch on May 9 at shops across the US. The collection features a trio of new honey-flavored donuts. As usual, the fresh breakfast desserts will only be around for a little bit.

On Monday, you’ll be able to track down all three, including the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut, which is a somewhat traditional pull-apart donut with salted honey icing. You can grab that individually or in a special four-pack.

You’ll also see the Honey Bee Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed donut dipped in yellow icing and decorated with black buttercream and topped up with a pair of mini cookie wings. The last of them is the Honey Cake Doughnut, which is a Sour Cream Cake donut with honey icing and an oat crisp topping. Those last two are available individually, to add to a custom dozen, or in a special Honey Lover’s Dozen. 

They're all out now. Though, to get them, you may have to endure bad bee and honey puns from your loved ones. 

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.