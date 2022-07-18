Krispy Kreme Celebrates Summer with Ice Cream Truck Donuts

Krispy Kreme is dishing up yet another fresh collection of donuts for the summer. This roster is based on the summertime staple you can hear coming from blocks away: The ice cream truck.

Starting July 18, donuts inspired by favorites from Good Humor and Popsicle will become available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the US. The trio of flavors are inspired by Firecracker popsicles (basically Rocket Pops, which are a popular booze flavor this summer), Vanilla King Cones, and Creamsicles.

Here's what you'll find at the donut shop, which does not plan on playing a tinkling version of "Pop Goes the Weasel" when you order.

Popsicle Firecracker Inspired Doughnut: You're getting an Original Glazed donut with icing inspired by Popsicle's Firecracker. It's dipped in blue raspberry sugar and topped with flavored Kreme.

Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut: You'll get a donut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with sugar cone pieces, chopped peanuts, and a drizzle of chocolate icing.

Creamsicle Inspired Doughnut: This one is filled with vanilla custard Kreme and then coated with a Creamsicle-inspired icing, a drizzle of white icing, and mini sprinkles.

Creamsicle Inspired Chiller: In addition to the Creamsicle donut, there's a frozen drink with a frappe base and orange flavoring.

Just like ice cream truck season itself, you'll only be able to get these flavors for a little while.