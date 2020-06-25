Krispy Kreme's New Fourth of July Donuts Are Covered in Popping Candy & Sprinkles
Krispy Kreme is rolling out new "Indoughpendence Day" donuts for Independence Day this year.
When you think of a Fourth of July food spread, you probably don't picture donuts lined up next to the standard blackened hot dogs fresh off the grill, ketchup-doused cheeseburgers, and grilled corn on the cob glistening with melted butter. But Krispy Kreme is hoping to change that -- and earn a spot on your backyard patio table this year -- with the launch of its new line of aptly named "Indoughpendence Day" donuts.
The sugary dough ring maker formally unveiled the patriotic confections on Thursday. The collection, which features four unique flavors -- the Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut, the Strawberry Sparkler Donut, the Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut, and the Firework Doughnut -- is now available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country, but only for a little while. You can get a mix of all four in the chain's Patriotic Dozens Box, while supplies last.
Here's how Krispy Kreme describes each of the new donuts, per a press release:
• Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut: a festive Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.
• Strawberry Sparkler Doughnut: an Original Filled Strawberries and Kreme filling, dipped in red icing, and topped with star sprinkles.
• Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut: an Original Filled Original Kreme with flag decoration and star sprinkles.
• Firework Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in blue icing, hand decorated with red and white icing and topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy.
Yes, the Firework Doughnut comes with Pop Rocks-like candy on top. And two of the donuts come with Krispy Kreme's relatively new fillings. Only one donut, the Patriotic Sprinkles, sounds a tad boring with its simple icing and sprinkles. But overall, this collection is a huge improvement over the three Fourth of July donuts Krispy Kreme introduced last year, which featured various icing and sprinkle designs and no fillings.
