Krispy Kreme's New Fourth of July Donuts Are Covered in Popping Candy & Sprinkles

When you think of a Fourth of July food spread, you probably don't picture donuts lined up next to the standard blackened hot dogs fresh off the grill, ketchup-doused cheeseburgers, and grilled corn on the cob glistening with melted butter. But Krispy Kreme is hoping to change that -- and earn a spot on your backyard patio table this year -- with the launch of its new line of aptly named "Indoughpendence Day" donuts.

The sugary dough ring maker formally unveiled the patriotic confections on Thursday. The collection, which features four unique flavors -- the Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut, the Strawberry Sparkler Donut, the Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut, and the Firework Doughnut -- is now available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country, but only for a little while. You can get a mix of all four in the chain's Patriotic Dozens Box, while supplies last.