Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts Today

As if you needed another good reason to get off your ass and vote on Election Day, it turns out exercising your right and performing your important civic duty could score you a free donut at Krispy Kreme. Because if there's one thing that unites all Americans, regardless of political beliefs, it's free food.

Here's the deal:

If you wear your "I voted" (or similar) sticker on November 8th, participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide will reward you with a free donut of your choice, according to a press release. That's it. However, Krispy Kreme didn't say how it will reward people who voted early, so hopefully you kept your "I voted" sticker to wear again on Election Day if you've already cast your ballot.