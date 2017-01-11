Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts Today

As if you needed another good reason to get off your ass and vote on Election Day, it turns out exercising your right and performing your important civic duty could score you a free donut at Krispy Kreme. Because if there's one thing that unites all Americans, regardless of political beliefs, it's free food.
Here's the deal:
If you wear your "I voted" (or similar) sticker on November 8th, participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide will reward you with a free donut of your choice, according to a press release. That's it. However, Krispy Kreme didn't say how it will reward people who voted early, so hopefully you kept your "I voted" sticker to wear again on Election Day if you've already cast your ballot.
“We want to sweeten Election Day by saying ‘thank you’ to those who participate at the polls,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement. “It has been a long election season, and we think a free treat is the perfect way to reward voters.”
Of course, "long" is a helluva understatement, but then again, "raging dumpster fire" and "utter shitshow" probably aren't exactly on-brand for the sugary dough ring purveyor. What's most important here, though, is that the 2016 election will finally be over, and if you do your civic duty, you can even score a free donut out of it. So, we can't stress this enough, people: vote. Please, please vote.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.