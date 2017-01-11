Krispy Kreme Is Making Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donuts

Unfortunately, it looks like the Reese's donuts are only available at Krispy Kreme shops in Australia, but seeing as there are few things more American than a junk food mashup, there's gotta be at least some hope that they'll arrive here in the US someday. On the bright side, Krispy Kreme is still serving special edition "internationally inspired" donuts -- Crème Brûleé, Tiramisu, and Churro -- at its US locations through August 28th, according to a press release.

We reached out to Krispy Kreme to see if there are any plans to launch the Reese's donut in the US. But, with any luck, a churro donut will fill the Reese's-shaped donut hole in your heart.