Krispy Kreme Is Making Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donuts

When it comes to Krispy Kreme donuts -- or doughnuts, as they call 'em -- it's probably safe to say that no other flavor beats the chain's classic glazed variety, fresh off the donut shop conveyor belt. Well, at least that was the case before it unleashed new, peanut butter-filled Reese's Peanut Butter donuts.
Just months after blessing the world with Nutella-filled donuts, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Reese's to create the new, chocolaty donut-candy hybrid. Specifically, the Reese's donuts feature a Reese's peanut butter sauce filling, chocolate icing, and toppings like Reese's peanut butter chips, vanilla cookie crumbs, and more chocolate drizzle, according to the company's website. They've even created a 'slidey thing' that reveals the beautiful peanut butter inside.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Reese's donuts are only available at Krispy Kreme shops in Australia, but seeing as there are few things more American than a junk food mashup, there's gotta be at least some hope that they'll arrive here in the US someday. On the bright side, Krispy Kreme is still serving special edition "internationally inspired" donuts -- Crème Brûleé, Tiramisu, and Churro -- at its US locations through August 28th, according to a press release.
We reached out to Krispy Kreme to see if there are any plans to launch the Reese's donut in the US. But, with any luck, a churro donut will fill the Reese's-shaped donut hole in your heart.
Update: Sign the petition to bring Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter Donuts to the US.
