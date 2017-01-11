Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Donut Comes with Hot Cocoa Filling

With all the cookies, candy, and holiday coffee drinks taking over stores and menus, there's certainly no shortage of festive foods vying to take advantage of your seasonal disregard for your waistline. And as if that weren't enough to break you, Krispy Kreme has unleashed new holiday donuts, including one that comes with hot cocoa-flavored filling.

The sugary dough ring purveyor recently announced the launch of two limited-edition donuts just for the holidays: the Melted Snowman Doughnut and the Santa Belly Doughnut. Both are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the US and Canada now through December 25th, according to a press release, along with the chain's new Toffee Mocha coffee beverage.