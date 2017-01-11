Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Donut Comes with Hot Cocoa Filling

With all the cookies, candy, and holiday coffee drinks taking over stores and menus, there's certainly no shortage of festive foods vying to take advantage of your seasonal disregard for your waistline. And as if that weren't enough to break you, Krispy Kreme has unleashed new holiday donuts, including one that comes with hot cocoa-flavored filling.
The sugary dough ring purveyor recently announced the launch of two limited-edition donuts just for the holidays: the Melted Snowman Doughnut and the Santa Belly Doughnut. Both are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the US and Canada now through December 25th, according to a press release, along with the chain's new Toffee Mocha coffee beverage.
The new Melted Snowman Doughnut is filled with its signature "Kreme," dipped in white icing, and finished with chocolate and candy snowman decorations. And while that sounds great, the Santa Belly Doughnut is almost certainly the way to go, you know, besides just getting both. Krispy Kreme said the rotund red pastry is "filled with Hot Cocoa Kreme filling before being hand-decorated with chocolate icing and a candy belt buckle candy." You'll just have to get over ordering something called the "Santa Belly," of course.
All said, your usual Gingerbread Latte or chocolate babka binge is probably sufficient, but now you've got another option for stress-eating your way through holiday shopping/traveling/pretending to be festive this year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.