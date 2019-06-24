Krispy Kreme's New Fourth of July Donuts Are Extremely Patriotic

Blackened hot dogs fresh off the grill, ketchup-covered cheeseburgers in the fleeting light of a sparkler, corn on the cob dripping with salt and melted butter -- these are the images that come to mind when you think of standard Fourth of July fare. Donuts, however, probably aren't part of your festive backyard spread. But that's not stopping Krispy Kreme from unleashing a whole collection of new, super-patriotic donuts to celebrate the occasion.
Krispy Kreme announced on Monday that it's now serving the new, aptly dubbed "Let Freedom Ring" (get it?!) donuts through July 4 at locations all across the country. The collection includes three different donuts that are different in appearance, but probably pretty similar in flavor. Here's how the fried dough purveyor describes each, per a press release:
- Freedom Ring Doughnut: This donut is clearly inspired by the American flag. It comes decorated with red, white, and blue icing along with a bunch of sprinkles for good measure.
- Sprinkled Ring Doughnut: Think Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed donut, but dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.
- Firework Ring Doughnut: Resembling an exploding firework, this donut sports blue icing with red and white stripes.
None of the new donuts are made with Krispy Kreme's new Original Glazed fillings, so the flavor probably won't vary much between the three freedom rings. They're all about the patriotic topping designs.
Krispy Kreme is also celebrating the Fourth of July with a special deal for its Krispy Kreme Reward members. On July 4, all members will be eligible for a free dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of any dozen donuts, the company said. The only requirement is that you have to be a member, so if you're not, sign up and you'll be all set.
Now that we think about it, eating donuts on the Fourth of July doesn't sound all that weird. Hell, maybe you can celebrate your right to be as gluttonous as you damn please by using the donuts as hamburger buns.
