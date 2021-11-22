Krispy Kreme Has 3 New Holiday-Themed Donuts

It's the holiday season, and Krispy Kreme is bringing in the happiest season of all with holiday donuts, including three new flavors with its Let It Snow collection. Standout-themed donuts are nothing new to the beloved shoppe, which also offers a spectacular Thanksgiving-themed lineup as well.

The three new flavors are the Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile, and Snowy Sprinkle donuts. The Poppy Penguin donut is filled with cream, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, and topped with cream and a penguin fondant piece. The Snowman Smile donut is an Original Glazed donut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with a fondant piece on top. The Snowy Sprinkle dough is also an Original Glazed donut, this time dipped in blue icing and covered in snowflake sprinkles.

The three new varieties are accompanied by two classics: the Santa Belly donut, filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing and topped with a fondant belt piece, and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles donut, an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and covered with sprinkles.

"There's nothing like the season's first snow to say the holiday season is here!," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. "This year, we're tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection."

The Let It Snow collection will be available at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide starting on November 26.

