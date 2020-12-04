News Krispy Kreme's Light-Up Holiday Sweaters Are a Donut-Lover's Dream Even without the flashing LEDs, they'd be cute.

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The latest addition to Krispy Kreme's Hot Now Collection blends two of America's favorite things: donuts and holiday sweaters. The "Hot Now" Light Up Sweater is black and white and red all over, featuring patterns of snowflakes, zig-zags, donuts, and sprinkles. Its highlight is Krispy Kreme's famous Hot Now logo on the front, which is surrounded by actual red LEDs to give it a neon sign sort of appearance.

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme