Krispy Kreme's Light-Up Holiday Sweaters Are a Donut-Lover's Dream
Even without the flashing LEDs, they'd be cute.
The latest addition to Krispy Kreme's Hot Now Collection blends two of America's favorite things: donuts and holiday sweaters.
The "Hot Now" Light Up Sweater is black and white and red all over, featuring patterns of snowflakes, zig-zags, donuts, and sprinkles. Its highlight is Krispy Kreme's famous Hot Now logo on the front, which is surrounded by actual red LEDs to give it a neon sign sort of appearance.
The LED lights dance around in fun patterns, powered by a detachable battery pack operated with a small switch inside the sweater.
The unisex sweaters are available in sizes from small to XXL, and each size runs for $50 on Krispy Kreme's website. The Hot Now Collection includes a few other holiday-appropriate items, like a $10 ornament, $13 mug, $25 pajama pants, and a $30 women's loungewear set.
In the grand scheme of branded apparel, consider us impressed.
