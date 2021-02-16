Krispy Kreme Has a Chocolate-Filled Mars Donut & You Can Get One For Free

It's a big week for the red planet. Mars is going to have a conjunction with the moon later, and NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is going to land on the fourth planet from the sun on February 18 after its months-long journey from Earth.

A whole lot of people are going to be paying attention. That, surprisingly, includes Krispy Kreme. It's starting the week -- ahem, one day late, like most of us -- by announcing The Mars Doughnut. It's a red donut that will be released for one day only, February 18, to celebrate the (hopefully) safe arrival of Perseverance. It's a chocolate-filled donut dipped in caramel icing with "a red planet swirl" and a sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs.

Inarguably, the best part of the red, textured treat is that you can grab one for free on Thursday if you're one of the 11 million people who put your name on the new rover as part of NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program. If you're one of these pseudo-space travelers, you can bring your NASA-issued Perseverance "boarding pass" to a local Krispy Kreme on February 18 to get your freebie.

If your name isn't on the rover, you're kind of missing out twice. Your name isn't on the rover, and you're not getting a free donut. Though you can, of course, still drop by your local shop for a donut. It's a store. They allow that.