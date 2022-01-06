Krispy Kreme Just Launched Mini Chocolate-Glazed Donuts & You Can Get a Box for $4

New year, new donuts. That's not really a thing people say, but it could be. Krispy Kreme is rolling out new breakfast desserts to ensure the new year is off to a chocolatey start. That's also not a thing people say, but, again, it could be.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will offer mini donuts glazed in chocolate. There will be four varieties on the shelf when the donuts arrive on January 7. The Chocolate Glazed mini donuts will be available individually or in customizable boxes.

The four versions include the Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, which is dipped in chocolate icing, topped with rainbow confetti and a dollop of Kreme; the Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme, which comes with Cookies and Kreme filling and cookie crumbles on top; the Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut, drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with peanut butter Kreme; and the Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut, which is just the basic mini donut covered in chocolate glaze.

Additionally, there will be a deal on the mini donut each Friday for the rest of the month. On January 14, you can get a four-pack of mini donuts for $4. The following two Fridays—January 21 and 28—you can grab a box of 16 Chocolate Glazed minis or Original Glazed minis for $8. There are a lot of tiny options available for your chocolate donut craving in January.