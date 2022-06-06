Krispy Kreme Has a 4 New Donuts for Berry Lovers

Krispy Kreme is a busy spot as we head toward summer. It's slinging deals like mad, and, on June 6, it announced a new line of fruity donuts.

This week, it will debut its "Pick of the Patch" collection, featuring four new berry-inspired donuts. The most alluring part of that suite is its Mixed Berry Glazed donut, which is the debut of a vibrant pink glaze on its classic donuts.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler donut is filled with a Mixed Berry Cobbler filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, brown sugar icing, and a dusting of powdered sugar. The Blueberry Cheesecake donut has a theme-appropriate filling and is dipped in blueberry icing before getting topped with shortbread sugar. The last is a Strawberry Shortcake donut, which is a glazed Sour Cream Cake donut dipped in Strawberry filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, a vanilla buttercream swirl, and a strawberry drizzle.

Three of the donuts in that lineup are available for just a little bit starting June 6. The Mixed Berry Glazed donut, however, is only in stores Friday through Sunday each week starting June 10, the company said in its announcement.

It's also worth remembering that a dozen donuts can be had for the average price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday this summer. There's also a deal where you can snag a totally free donut when the Hot Light is on at Krispy Kreme through Labor Day.