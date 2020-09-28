Grab a Free Coffee & Donut at Krispy Kreme on Tuesday

It might be easier to make a list of places that won't give you a free or discounted cup of coffee on National Coffee Day. It seems like the marketing department of every business with a coffee pot had the same idea for how to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. (Though, fair enough. Seems like a whole lot of people are up for walking away with a free cup of coffee.)

The people at Krispy Kreme raised their hand and said the required, "I think we should give out free coffee." Fortunately, they also added, "and donuts." That's what they'll be doing for the day. The glazed donut shop is offering everyone a free coffee on National Coffee Day.

However, if you're a Krispy Kreme Rewards member or become one, you can also grab a free donut for coffee's big day. (Your choice on which donut you're feeling today.) Both the coffee and the donut come free with no purchase required.