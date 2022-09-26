Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee & Donuts for National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day on September 29 brings with it a whole lot of free coffee and deals on beans. The discounts are alluring, but frequently the offer is that if you buy something--a donut or muffin, say--and you'll get a free cup.

That's not the case at Krispy Kreme, which has put together one of the most enticing deals you will find on National Coffee Day. Krispy Kreme is offering a free brewed coffee to anyone who stops by a store on September 29. You do not have to buy anything at all to grab one.

Additionally, if you are a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you can grab a free donut to accompany that coffee. The announcement says it is a donut "of choice," so you can try out some of those new fall-themed donuts Krispy Kreme is slinging to celebrate the arrival of the season.

No purchase is required to grab that freebie. That means if you sign up for the Rewards program, which is free to join, you can walk away with a totally free coffee and donut. Not a bad way to celebrate a food holiday.