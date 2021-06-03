Krispy Kreme Will Give You 2 Totally Free Donuts for National Donut Day

It's National Donut Day on June 4. If you had a sneaking suspicion that Krispy Kreme was going to be slinging some free donuts, you've got a good sense of how food holidays work.

Krispy Kreme is, of course, celebrating National Donut Day. It's going to do so by offering you a free donut. Though, there are a couple of overlapping promotions, which could end with you walking out of a Krispy Kreme shop with two totally free donuts.

On June 4, you can grab any donut you want for free. No purchase is required. Krispy Kreme is celebrating, and you get to come out on top in that deal.

In addition to its Donut Day deal, the shop has its ongoing promotion where you can show a completed vaccination card to get a free donut every day this year. A representative has confirmed to Thrillist that this deal is still running, and you can redeem it in conjunction with the Donut Day deal. Since the free donuts for vaccinated individuals program kicked off in March, Krispy Kreme has given out more than 1.5 million donuts gratis, the company said in a June 1 announcement.

Those aren't the only promotions happening, either. If you buy a dozen donuts on Friday, you can get another dozen of Original Glazed donuts for just $1. That makes it easy to spread the Donut Day love to co-workers and family members.