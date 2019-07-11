Krispy Kreme's Introducing New Cake Batter-Filled Donuts for Its Birthday

Birthdays are always a good excuse to indulge a bit. And any good birthday celebration worth its salt should involve at least a little cake. Luckily for the fried dough ring fiends among us, it's a mantra the folks at Krispy Kreme seem to abide by, too. The donut chain is unleashing brand new donut stuffed with cake batter to mark it growing another year old.
To celebrate it turning the big 8-2, Krispy Kreme is serving up what's dubbed the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut at its shops all across the country next week. The new ring-shaped sweet treat is described as being filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles. In other words, it's a sugar bomb. It'll be available for one week only starting Monday, July 15.
As if that weren't enough, the company is doubling down on birthday festivities this year with an additional offering in the form of cheaper regular donuts. On July 19, customers will be able to purchase a dozen of its Original Glazed for just $1 when they buy a dozen of any other flavor at regular price.
“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter… and that’s even better."
The new birthday cake batter donut is the first new cream-filled offerings from the brand since it debuted its Original Glazed with fillings back in June, and something tells us we'll be seeing plenty other fresh variations of them in the coming months.
Ditch the Avocado for These Japanese Toasts
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.