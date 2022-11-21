Krispy Kreme's Holiday Donuts Include Red Velvet & Sugar Cookie Flavors

If Egon Spengler was a baker, he certainly would have warned of the dangers of crossing treat streams. If you’re making a donut, don’t try to make it a jawbreaker. If you’re making a pie, it’s not a cookie.

Egon was, thankfully for all those living in haunted apartments and everyone who loves donuts with candy bar crumbles, a ghost hunter and not a baker. So, no one was there to warn Krispy Kreme before it decided to make a donut that trying to be a cookie. The shop just unveiled its Santa’s Bake Shop Collection of donuts for the holidays, which features three new donuts and a couple of donuts that are returning from the vault. It includes donuts inspired by sugar cookies, gingerbread, and red velvet cake.

The donuts will be released on November 25, and feature the Sugar Cookie Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend. The Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut is filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, and topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and sprinkles before getting a drizzle of gingerbread icing. The last of the new donuts is the Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, which is a glazed red velvet cake donut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.

In addition to that trio, the shop is bringing back the Santa Belly Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut. All of these will hit the menu simultaneously with two new drinks, the Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte, both of which can be ordered hot or iced.

Since it is Krispy Kreme we are talking about, there are also some deals on a dozen donuts coming up. On Cyber Monday, if you buy a dozen donuts online, you get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $2. Then on December 12, the Day of Dozens will return, when you can get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 when you buy another dozen.