Krispy Kreme's New Mini Line of Mini Donuts Are Inspired by Classic Desserts
Plus, sweet deals every Wednesday this month.
We're not even two weeks into the new year, but let's face it, 2021 isn't all that much of a departure from its predecessor. Which is why we've gotta continue doing what we can to stay positive. Celebrate the small wins, if you will—a mentality Krispy Kreme is embracing most with its latest donut unveiling.
Beginning Monday, Krispy Kreme is rolling out four dessert-inspired donuts—chocolate chip cookie dough, lemon bar, strawberry cheesecake, and birthday cake—but in miniature size.
"Coming off 2020, celebrating any and all wins—including small ones—is a way we can keep each other’s spirits up," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "Our mini dessert donut collection is a great way to celebrate the little wins to bring out the big smiles that keep us going."
And of course, the big flavor unveiling comes with a promo, too. To celebrate these "mini wins," Krispy Kreme is kicking off "Win-days" in January with new deals every Wednesday. Stay tuned in on social media for more deets and swing by your local chain January 13, January 20, and January 27.
ICYMI, Krispy Kreme first introduced dessert donuts over the summer with banana pudding, coconut cake, and Mississippi mud pie-themed creations—as if we needed an excuse for a 9am sugar rush. Now you've just got more to choose from.
