Krispy Kreme Just Upgraded Its Classic Glazed Donuts With Fillings

Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut is a fast food icon, but that hasn't stopped the chain from changing it up. After tweaking the recipe for the first time 79 years with a pumpkin spice version in 2016, it has unleashed all sorts of new spins on the classic like lemon, blueberry, chocolate -- even a green one for St. Paddy's -- and more. Now, Krispy Kreme is going even further by pumping the donuts with fillings.
The aptly dubbed Original Filled Doughnut will arrive at Krispy Kreme locations across the country as a permanent addition to the menu on Monday, June 17, a spokesperson for the company told Thrillist. The new donut comes with a choice of two fillings -- Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme -- at first, but it sounds like the chain is leaving the door wide open for additional filling flavor options in the future. Krispy Kreme has launched similar donuts abroad (check out this Nutella-filled one from the Dominican Republic!), but this is the first time it's filling the Original Glazed in the United States.
This is an article about cream- or chocolate-filled glazed donuts, so there aren't any bad parts to this story, but the best part of this story is that you're getting said cream- or chocolate-filled donuts for free. Because Krispy Kreme reached its goal of giving away more than 1 million donuts on National Donut Day earlier this month, the chain is handing out free Original Filled Doughnuts on Saturday, June 22. All you have to do is head to your local Krispy Kreme and they'll bless you with the free sugary dough ring. You don't have to buy anything.
As far as donuts go, the arrival of the Original Filled Doughnut is a big deal. But where it ends up on our ranking of the best Krispy Kreme donuts remains to be seen.
