Krispy Kreme Just Unleashed Reese's-Filled Donuts

It seems that every stunt food serves to prove the same point: When it comes to our favorite foods, simplicity is a good thing. Will we eat a burger with a donut as the bun? Yes, absolutely. Would we take that over just a good burger or a good donut? Probably not. However, the folks at Krispy Kreme have combined two things in a simple way that's probably going to please a lot of people.
The donut purveyor is teaming up with Reese's (again) for a donut filled with Reese's flavors. It was just earlier this summer that Krispy Kreme added filled donuts to its menu. The newly filled donuts are basically the classic, but with a filling running through the still-circular donut. So now, for a limited time, you have that, but with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup twist.
The donuts will become available on Monday, August 5. Feverish Reese's lovers will have two options. There's the Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut. Both versions have chocolate and peanut butter inside, but the one for peanut butter lovers has more peanut butter than chocolate. The other option is the opposite: more chocolate than peanut butter.
"Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well, it does. So we are,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer.
This isn't the first time the companies have collaborated on a rich breakfast dessert. Back in 2016, a donut was launched in Australia, and Americans went a little nuts online demanding it be brought to the US from the Upside Down. (There was even a petition launched by a former Thrillist staff member.) Eventually, the magic happened. Krispy Kreme made a filled donut available in the US. If this is anything like the last time, you'll need to get on it. People are going to scoop these up in a hurry.
Is The Most Expensive Sundae In The World Really Worth $1000?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.