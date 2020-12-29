Krispy Kreme's New Year's Deal Gets You 2 Dozen Donuts for Cheap

You don't have to stop treating yourself to comfort foods and sweets the day after Christmas. There are still a few days of 2020 left to go, and even after eating your weight in cheesecake during your holiday time off, you may need more delicious food to get you through to 2021. If that's the case, it looks like Krispy Kreme has you covered with a special deal on its classic glazed donuts.

Krispy Kreme is calling it the "Four Days of Glaze." From December 31, 2020 through January 3, 2021, you can get your hands on two dozen of its glazed donuts for the discounted price of $12, according to a spokesperson for the chain. You can score the deal via the drive-thru, pickup, or in-store at most Krispy Kreme locations, though it may be worth giving your local outpost a call to make sure it's participating in the offer before you head over.