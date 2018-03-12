Krispy Kreme Is Making Nutella-Filled Donuts

As a society, we've got brazenly combining foods down. It's basically the basis of Taco Bell's entire menu, and bless them for it. But sometimes you get so caught up combining Kit-Kats with quesadillas that you lose sight of the things that were always destined to be together. For instance, Krispy Kreme just combined its beautiful, airy donuts with Nutella.
This was meant to be. And it's beautiful:
The blessing-in-pastry-form was announced through Facebook and Instagram on Friday, and the world promptly rejoiced. And now you're rejoicing, too, but don't go rushing to Krispy Kreme yet. For now, this donut is only available in the Dominican Republic.
We are so so sorry.
Take heart, however, knowing that there's precedent for these donuts making the trip stateside. The Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Cup donut was originally only available in Australia but showed up in the United States around a year later.
In the meantime, you can just shove a donut into a jar of Nutella as long as you close the blinds.
James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who believes making snow angels should be the marquee event of the Winter Games. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.