Krispy Kreme's Unleashing 2 New Oreo Donuts with Its First-Ever Oreo Glaze
The sugary dough ring innovation we've been waiting for.
Krispy Kreme rarely disappoints. So, it should come as no surprise that the donut maker's latest creation is one for the books. Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Oreo to create its first-ever cookie donut glaze for two, all-new Oreo donuts.
Beginning April 5, you can get your taste buds on a classic Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut, as well as the all-new Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut. The arrival of the new, Oreo-flavored glaze marks the first time in Krispy Kreme's history that it has collaborated with another brand to to take over its iconic glaze waterfall, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
Here's what you can expect from the two new offerings, according to a spokesperson for the chain:
- Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut: This donut comes smothered in Oreo Cookie Glaze, is stuffed with a "Cookies and Kreme" filling, and it's finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo pieces.
- Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Donut: Much like the Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut, it's got the glaze and "Cookies and Kreme" filling, but comes topped with chocolate icing and Oreo cookie wafer.
Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, summed up the new flavor innovation nicely, saying, "We’ve taken everything fans love about OREO Cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it."