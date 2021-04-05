Krispy Kreme's Unleashing 2 New Oreo Donuts with Its First-Ever Oreo Glaze

Krispy Kreme rarely disappoints. So, it should come as no surprise that the donut maker's latest creation is one for the books. Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Oreo to create its first-ever cookie donut glaze for two, all-new Oreo donuts.

Beginning April 5, you can get your taste buds on a classic Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut, as well as the all-new Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut. The arrival of the new, Oreo-flavored glaze marks the first time in Krispy Kreme's history that it has collaborated with another brand to to take over its iconic glaze waterfall, according to a spokesperson for the chain.