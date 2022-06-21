Krispy Kreme Is Launching a Soft Serve Ice Cream with Original Glazed Donuts

There may be no more instantly recognizable donut than Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donut. That doesn't mean it’s the best, but you know it by sight and taste. Though, you might not recognize its latest iteration.

Krispy Kreme is launching an Original Glazed Soft Serve ice cream. It's available now, but it’s only available in 10 cities to start. If you can pop into a shop in those cities, you'll be able to grab the donut-themed ice cream in a shake, cone, or cup.

The Original Glazed Soft Serve is made with "ingredients from Krispy Kreme's proprietary and secret Original Glazed recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor," the company says. The cones and cups will feature the three flavors, including Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, and Chocolate Iced, which can be topped with pieces of Original Glazed Donut. Meanwhile, there will be seven different hand-spun shakes. Those flavors are Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled, Cookies & Kreme, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & Kreme.

Here’s where you can find the soft serve: Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; Newport News and Norfolk in Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas.

Next in line to get soft serve are locations in Branson, Missouri; Mobile and southwestern Alabama; New Orleans, Louisiana; Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Pensacola in Florida; and Wichita, Kansas.

There are a lot of flavors and cities there. It's a lot to take in. Still, there's one more important thing to remember: Krispy Kreme is still giving out free donuts every day throughout the summer. Just something to keep in your back pocket as you wander about town.