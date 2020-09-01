Krispy Kreme Is Unleashing 4 Different Pumpkin Spice Donuts for Fall

Now that it's officially September, the trickle of premature pumpkin spice-flavored foods and drinks that started in August is about to turn into a bright orange tidal wave. Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice ice creams, pumpkin beers -- they're all competing to lure you into the fall spirit. And now, Krispy Kreme is adding a whopping four different pumpkin spice donuts to the cornucopia of options.

In a show of reason and restraint, Krispy Kreme formally debut its 2020 pumpkin spice donut lineup at its locations across the country on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Dunkin' dropped its pumpkin menu and exactly a week after Starbucks started serving its Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the season. But the chain's relatively reasonable timing is where its restraint ends. Instead of offering one or two simple pumpkin spice donuts, the sugary dough purveyor is doing the most and offering several takes on the sweet and spicy seasonal flavor, including a new pumpkin spice- and cinnamon roll-flavored donut.

Here's the full lineup: