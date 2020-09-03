News We Tried All 4 of Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts. This One's the Best. The chain is serving four different pumpkin donuts this year. Which one should you order?

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Krispy Kreme is offering a whopping four different pumpkin spice donuts this year, but, of course, you don't have to choose. Ordering a dozen donuts from the chain affords you the freedom of getting three of each type. But which of the four are worth savoring beyond the typical donut-inhaling frenzy that ensues when you first open the box? Which one's the best? We found out. Just to recap: The sugary dough ring slinger started serving its lineup of four pumpkin spice donuts -- Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, Pumpkin Spice Cake, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll -- on September 1, a whole week after Starbucks unleashed Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the season, but still nearly three weeks before the official start of fall. A dozen featuring all four donuts, which is aptly dubbed the Pumpkin Lovers Dozen, will set you back around $12-$16, depending on your location (prices vary from place to place).

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

4. Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake With the exception of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed -- a dreamy balance of sugar, buttery flavors, and air -- I find many of the chain's donuts to be slightly too sweet for my liking. To be clear, there are absolutely such things as donuts that are too sweet. They're the kind that hurt your teeth upon the first bite. Unfortunately, the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake is one of those donuts. It's sad, I know. Krispy Kreme makes this donut by taking the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed (we'll get to that one in a minute) and piping it full of cheesecake filling, then topping it with a drizzle of cheesecake icing. The filling has the tanginess you'd expect from something cheesecake flavored, but it ends up adding too much sweetness to the bites where it's present (mine were unevenly filled). The drizzle of icing on top just sends the whole thing over the edge -- and squarely into stupidly sweet territory. I had to take a few gulps of water to recover from it.

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

3. Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed is an icon. The classic donut is so good that the chain didn't start messing around with the recipe until 2016, when it introduced this very donut for the first time. This is the donut that paved the way for subsequent twists such as chocolate, lemon, blueberry, and more. It's a downright trailblazer. Think the original, but with a baked-in hint of pumpkin spice. It's delightfully simple and required eating for pumpkin spice and Krispy Kreme fans alike. But is it the best pumpkin spice donut on the menu? Nope.

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

2. Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Unlike the other three pumpkin spice donuts on offer here, the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll one doesn't feature an ounce of super-sweet glaze. Instead, it sports a coating of sugar and spice blend, cream cheese icing, and spicy cinnamon schmear. It won't hurt your teeth as much; on the contrary, it has the pleasing cake-y and gritty mouthfeel of a traditional, sugar-dusted apple cider donut and just enough cinnamon to leave your tongue tingling. I've come to think of this donut as an apple cider donut dressed up as a cinnamon roll for Halloween.

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

1. Pumpkin Spice Cake There are only seven cake donuts on Krispy Kreme's permanent menu (if you don't include crullers). The rest are the airy yeast kind. So, whenever Krispy Kreme adds a new cake donut to its menu, pay attention. More importantly, eat it. Krispy Kreme's yeast donuts are well-known for their megical ability to seemingly melt in your mouth -- especially the original glazed. This pumpkin spice-flavored cake donut does the exact opposite. It lingers on your tongue and palate. It gives you something to actually chew instead of dissolve in your saliva. Most importantly, it's not superficially sweet like a certain other donut on this list. The Pumpkin Spice Cake donut is a genuine treat. Spice-filled cake stands up against Krispy Kreme's signature glaze in every bite. The spicy flavor and dense texture strike a good balance with the sugary lightness of the glaze, resulting in a donut that you'll want to eat slowly for maximum enjoyment rather than inhale with a few bites and move on. The Pumpkin Spice Cake is the kind of donut you'll want to wrap in a napkin, set on the armrest of your favorite chair, and methodically nibble between sips of coffee as you sit -- maybe on a rainy late summer/early fall day. That's exactly what I did, and I recommend it.

