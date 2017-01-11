Krispy Kreme Doesn't Know Summer Isn't Over, Launches Delicious-Looking Fall Donuts

Terrible news, everyone! Summer is basically over and Krispy Kreme is pressing the issue. The only thing that can ease the pain is the weirdly premature arrival of fall snacks. Krispy Kreme is on board and while petitions are still pushing for the Stateside arrival of Reese's Peanut Butter donuts (#MakeDonutsGreatAgain), lovers of dessert for breakfast are in luck. Krispy Kreme is pushing some fall-themed donuts with the release of pumpkin spice cake donuts and salted caramel latte donuts.

Also launching is a new Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice latte, which, along with the donuts, is available immediately throughout the U.S. and Canada until Nov. 24. It seems a little cruel to peddle fall goods before Labor Day cookouts have even happened, but shoving a donut in your craw will ease the indignity.