News Krispy Kreme Just Made This Reese's Donut a Permanent Menu Item You'll never have to go without again.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

In July, Krispy Kreme brought back its trio of Reese's-inspired donuts from years past with the promise that one fan favorite would stick around permanently. Now, the votes are in. The sugary dough ring maker has officially crowned its Reese's Classic Donut as the "greataste" of all time. Between July 24 and August 16, fans had the chance to sample all three -- the classic from 2017, 2018's Outrageous Reese's Donut, and the most recent debut, the Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Reese's Donut. Krispy Kreme called on customers to then share their pick on social media. "Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in July. "Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese's latest collaboration. Let us know what you think!"

Ultimately, the original -- filled with Reese's peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with peanut butter chips, a drizzle of Reese's chocolate, and peanut butter sauce -- won its spot on Krispy Kreme's permanent menu. You can order a dozen IRL or for delivery and pickup.



While some store locations have opened in many parts of the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Krispy Kreme is committed to more than just good donuts. The company has remained vigilant in keeping staffers and customers safe, too. "Safety remains our top priority and we will continue to uphold this commitment as we start to welcome guests back in to dine-in areas," Krispy Kreme wrote on its website. "This includes the use of social distancing floor stickers, face masks and gloves for our employees along with employee health screenings at the beginning of each shift. We have also increased the frequency of routine disinfecting throughout shops and added protective barriers at ordering points, among many others."

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.