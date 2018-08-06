Krispy Kreme Just Unleashed an Outrageous Reese's Donut

Krispy Kreme's glazed donut is a classic. It's without a doubt the go-to when you're dropping in for your breakfast dessert. However, there's occasionally something so tempting that you may want to (at least temporarily) forgo "the usual."
Like the pastry purveyor did last August, it's releasing a limited edition Reese's donut covered in Reese's Pieces. This year's creation is inspired by the Reese's Outrageous candy bar. That's the chocolate bar filled with Reese's Pieces candy.
The donuts are made with chocolate yeast dough, dipped in Hershey's chocolate fudge icing, and then topped with Reese's Pieces before getting a drizzle of peanut butter and caramel sauce. It's only going to be available for a limited time, however. But you can start grabbing the decadent donut on Monday, August 6.
"This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created. The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel, and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces.” Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement.
It's not the first time Krispy Kreme and Reese's have teamed up. They offered something similar last year, which came about a year after a collaboration in Australia that was so alluring a former Thrillist staffer started a petition to bring it to the US. That was never cited as a reason the donut made it Stateside. Nonetheless, mission accomplished.
