Krispy Kreme's 3 Reese's Donuts Are Back, But Only One Will Be Permanent
Three different Reese's donuts are headed to stores on Friday, July 24.
Every year, Krispy Kreme blesses our mornings with a new Reese's donut debut. But like clockwork, these chocolate, peanut butter creations come and go. Until now, that is. The sugary dough ring maker is bringing back all three previous Reese's flavors -- and your favorite gets to stick around forever.
Between July 24 and August 16, you can get your taste buds on the classic Reese's donut (which made its debut in 2017), 2018's Outrageous Reese's Donut, and the most recent drop, the Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Reese's Donut from 2019. But while two of three flavors will exit come the 16th, Krispy Kreme is promising the nation's favorite will join menus permanently.
"Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement Wednesday."Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese's latest collaboration. Let us know what you think!"
So, here's how it works: First you'll wanna sample each one -- maybe more than once so you really know. Then it's time to take to social to share your review, tagging #TheGreataste, #KrispyKreme, and the chain's official handle @krispykreme. The donut innovator is also asking fans to get creative with it, so make sure to channel that passion. The "Greataste Reese's donut of all time" will then be crowned and available for your sampling forever.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.