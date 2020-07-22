Krispy Kreme's 3 Reese's Donuts Are Back, But Only One Will Be Permanent

Every year, Krispy Kreme blesses our mornings with a new Reese's donut debut. But like clockwork, these chocolate, peanut butter creations come and go. Until now, that is. The sugary dough ring maker is bringing back all three previous Reese's flavors -- and your favorite gets to stick around forever.

Between July 24 and August 16, you can get your taste buds on the classic Reese's donut (which made its debut in 2017), 2018's Outrageous Reese's Donut, and the most recent drop, the Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Reese's Donut from 2019. But while two of three flavors will exit come the 16th, Krispy Kreme is promising the nation's favorite will join menus permanently.

"Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement Wednesday."Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese's latest collaboration. Let us know what you think!"