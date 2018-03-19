Krispy Kreme Just Unleashed a Brand-New Reese's Peanut Butter Donut for Easter

If you've been meaning to find fresh ways to spike your blood sugar this Easter, you have at least one new option to consider thanks to Krispy Kreme, which just unleashed a brand-new Easter-themed concoction: a Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Donut.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
The Easter-themed peanut butter creme-filled offering is a first for the donut chain, and is inspired by the iconic Reese's egg-shaped candies that hit shelves every year around this time. Giving it the festive edge, it comes topped with chocolate icing decorated with some stripes and comes garnished with a sprinkling of crushed peanuts. They're available starting today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the US.
If peanut butter creme filling isn't your thing, the company also just announced when it will release its new lemon glaze donut, which customers chose over three others to be the next offering in its glazed lineup. The citrus-flavored pastry will be available for an extremely limited time, from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, April 29.
In case you weren't already tempted to embrace a full-on donut diet this season, the brand teased that it'll soon be coming out with even more brand-new offerings "featuring some of America's most popular cookies."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.