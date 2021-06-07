Krispy Kreme Just Unleashed 4 New Lemonade Glaze Donuts

Nothing says summer quite like an ice-cold glass of lemonade on a hot day, but that's a lot of work. That's where Krispy Kreme's new donut flavor comes in. The purveyor of fried, sugary dough just unleashed a Lemonade Glaze Collection that tastes a lot like your favorite summer beverage, but better.

Krispy Kreme's new Lemonade Glaze Collection includes four new donut flavors. There's the Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, the Lemonade Glazed Lemon Kreme Doughnut, the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut and the Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut. Although each treat differs slightly, they all pack a citrusy punch.

"Our new Lemonade Glaze Collection is the perfect summertime treat as family and friends begin to reunite in person across the country and return to enjoying the simple things in life," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

Here's what you need to know:

Lemonade Glazed Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed donut coated in Krispy Kreme's brand new Lemonade Glaze.

Lemonade Glazed Lemon Kreme Doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed donut filled with Lemon Kreme.

Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed donut dipped in a strawberry topping, finished with a lemon icing swirl.

Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut: A Pink Lemonade cake donut covered in Lemonade Glaze and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.

You can snag one of Krispy Kreme's new donuts and get another one for free on June 8 when the donut chain celebrates National Best Friend day. That's one for you and one for your BFF. We won't tell anyone if your BFF happens to be yourself on that day.

Krispy Kreme is also giving customers 50% off a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts when they buy 12 of their new Lemonade Glazed ones. That offer is good June 7 and June 8, but for online orders only.

This collection is only available for a limited time, so don't let the clock run out on you. Krispy Kreme is taking its Lemonade Glazed collection off the menu on June 21, two weeks from its launch.

Guests can also score a free Krispy Kreme donuts just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Until the end of 2021, all you have to do is show up with your vaccine card in hand and you'll get a free glazed donut. The sweetest part of the deal is that this isn't a one-time offer. You can cash in as often as you like. You just have to take advantage before 2021 comes to an end. That's a whole lot of donuts.

