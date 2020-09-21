Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Sports With a Deal for Super-Cheap Dozens

It’s been a weird year for sports, but fans’ spirit remains intact as players battle it out in their various bubbles. While your love of sports may never win you a Stanley Cup or Super Bowl, Krispy Kreme wants to reward your dedication with discounted dozens. That’s pretty much as good as a trophy.

Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it’s celebrating its first-ever Sports Spirit Day on Friday, September 25. Customers who show up repping their favorite team, whether it’s professional, college, high school, or little league, will be able to score a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $5, which is a few dollars less than the usual price. The deal is good in-store and at drive-thrus, so stop in for a fresh, warm donut or 12 for yourself or to share with friends. Socially distanced, of course.

If you can’t wait until then to get your hands on some sugary dough rings, or you just prefer a themed-treat, you can visit participating stores all week -- from September 21 to September 27 -- to snag a limited-edition Sports Dozen. That’s 12 Original Glazed donuts made to look like soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs, and even footballs. Those are available in-store, at the drive-thru, and via delivery, so there’s really no reason not to order a box.

Your dreams of attending a pro sports game may be dashed for now, but your dream of getting a dozen donuts on the cheap is here and it’s happening now.