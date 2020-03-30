Krispy Kreme Just Added 3 Super-Colorful New Mini Donuts for Spring

In this new age of social distancing, it's important to find comfort and happiness in the little things. Maybe it's a bowl of your favorite childhood cereal. Or a new succulent to keep you company as you work from home. Or maybe it's literally a little donut. If that's the case, Krispy Kreme's got you covered.
The sugary dough purveyor announced Monday that it's updating its lineup of Mini Doughnuts with a collection of three new flavors just for spring. The new flavors -- Spring Chick Mini Doughnut, Bunny Bum Mini Doughnut, and Flower Mini Doughnut -- are just as bright and colorful as you'd expect this time of year. The second one even comes with a dollop of cream and sugary bunny feet pieces that resemble a rabbit butt on top. All three arrive the chain's locations nationwide for pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery on March 31 as part of 16-count boxes.
Here's how Krispy Kreme describes each flavor:
- Spring Chick Mini Doughnut is a Mini Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with orange and chocolate icing to resemble a spring chick.
- Bunny Bum Mini Doughnut is a Mini Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in green icing, topped with green sprinkles, a dollop of Original Kreme and two bunny feet sugar pieces.
- Flower Mini Doughnut is a Mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing and purple sugar, then hand decorated as a flower.
The company first launched mini versions of its most popular donuts at the beginning of the year. This is the first time it's adding seasonal versions to the menu, and presumably the first of many times.
But if you're looking for a more substantial donut order, it might behoove you to wait until Saturday, when Krispy Kreme is offering a weekly deal for a free dozen donuts when you buy a dozen donuts. The chain is also giving out totally free boxes of donuts to healthcare workers and first responders on the front line of fighting the COVID-19, or new coronavirus, outbreak.
