Krispy Kreme's Spring-Themed Mini Donuts Are Filled with Life & Color

The teeny seasonal treats will surely spark joy!

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 3/25/2021 at 2:53 PM

Krispy Kreme Spring Mini Donut
Spring Mini Donut Collection | Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
With the winter blues finally in the rearview, companies are embracing the positive energy and dropping new spring items to spread some cheer. Krispy Kreme's contribution to the seasonal transition is the reveal of its new miniature donut collection, a spring-themed pairing of 16 small donuts that look like happiness in a box.

The mini spring donut collection is available from now through Easter Sunday, which falls on April 4 this year. The box comes with a variety of mini donut variations, three of which are especially festive:

  • Mini Blue Bird Doughnut: A refreshing new take on last year's Spring Chick Mini Doughnut, this flavor is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in bright blue icing and decorated like a bluebird.
  • Mini Flower Doughnut: Last year, this donut was pink and purple and strawberry-flavored. Now, it has the same Original Glazed Doughnut base but is dipped in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar and decorated with a white icing flower.
  • Mini Bunny Bum Doughnut: Returning from last year's spring collection, this donut has a mini Original Glazed base that's dipped in green icing, topped with green sprinkles, and finished with a dollop of Kreme and two bunny feet sugar pieces to resemble a bunny's bum.
Small spring donuts aren't the only exciting thing happening at Krispy Kreme right now. The chain also announced a new promotion through the end of 2021 that allows vaccinated guests to get a free donut every day. Happier days really are ahead.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
