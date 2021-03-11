News Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Donuts Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale The donut chain really struck gold with these.

St. Patrick's Day Donuts | Courtesy of Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day Donuts | Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

If you're looking for your pot of gold this St. Patrick's Day, you've found it. Krispy Kreme just unveiled its brand-new St. Patrick's Day donuts and we can find no faults. Some are filled, some have shamrocks, some are topped with gold, and some are inspired by magical, mythical figures. As of Thursday, March 11, Krispy Kreme's Luck O' the Doughnuts Collection is available to customers nationwide, featuring four festive donut varieties that each come with a good luck charm. Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in white icing, decorated with a green icing swirl, then sprinkled with miniature gold coins.

Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with shamrock sprinkles.

Lucky Unicorn Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing, and hand-decorated to resemble a magical unicorn.

Lucky Leprechaun Doughnut: A donut filled with Cookies and Kreme, dipped in green icing, decorated with plaid icing stripes, and topped with a Leprechaun Hat sugar piece.

O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts | Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Of course, a Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be complete without the chain's beloved O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts, which taste just like the regular glazed donuts but are entirely green. It's important to note that the green donuts will only be available on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, so don't panic if you show up before the 16th and don't see them alongside other seasonal options. To celebrate the brief return of O'riginal Glazed Donuts, Krispy Kreme will give a free green donut to any customer who visits the store wearing green on March 16 or 17. You don't have to buy anything to get the freebie and you can show off your outfit from the drive-thru if you don't want to go inside. Looks like we really are lucky this St. Patty's Day season.

