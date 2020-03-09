Krispy Kreme's Turning All Its Donuts Green for St. Patricks Day & Launching a New One

If you're looking for a surefire way not to get pinched this St. Patrick's Day, just show up to your office, school, or party with a box of Krispy Kreme's new green donuts. The breakfast pastries/all day snacks were allegedly transformed into their forest-colored hue by a gang of mischievous leprechauns.
Krispy Kreme announced the news on Monday, saying, “Do you love doughnuts? Leprechauns sure do. They turned all our doughnuts green! We even caught a few, and if you’re lucky, you can catch one too."
For the first time ever, all Krispy Kreme donuts are getting a green makeover. This includes cake batter-stuffed donuts, chocolate frosted, and -- of course -- the fresh and hot original glazed. There's even a brand new Leprechaun Trap donut, crammed full of Irish Kreme filling and topped with a pot of gold flecks (though only a few lucky visitors will be able to indulge in this magical donut each day).
All your favorite donuts, dressed in green, will be available from March 14 through March 17. And maybe, with a stroke of luck, you can catch your own leprechaun.
