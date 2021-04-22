Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Strawberry Glazed Donuts in the Name of Fan Service

Last spring, Krispy Kreme introduced three fruity donut flavors that opened a whole new world of specially flavored glazed donuts. The strawberry glazed donuts, in particular, were so popular that the bakery chain just couldn't pass on the opportunity to please fans again this year.

Starting Monday, April 26, Krispy Kreme's glaze waterfall will temporarily turn pink in order to drench donuts with a fresh strawberry coating. That means that for a brief time, customers will be able to order the glazed donuts that Krispy Kreme is famous for in their favorite fruity variety.

Here are the two types of strawberry donuts that will soon reach menus: