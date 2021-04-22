Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Strawberry Glazed Donuts in the Name of Fan Service
The glaze machines are turning pink.
Last spring, Krispy Kreme introduced three fruity donut flavors that opened a whole new world of specially flavored glazed donuts. The strawberry glazed donuts, in particular, were so popular that the bakery chain just couldn't pass on the opportunity to please fans again this year.
Starting Monday, April 26, Krispy Kreme's glaze waterfall will temporarily turn pink in order to drench donuts with a fresh strawberry coating. That means that for a brief time, customers will be able to order the glazed donuts that Krispy Kreme is famous for in their favorite fruity variety.
Here are the two types of strawberry donuts that will soon reach menus:
- Strawberry Glazed Doughnut: The Original Glazed Doughnut coated with a vibrant strawberry glaze with fresh strawberry flavor.
- Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnut: A Strawberry Glazed Doughnut stuffed with Strawberry Kreme.
"Last year, fans couldn’t get enough of Strawberry Glaze and have been asking for it to come back ever since," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, in a press release. "So we’re bringing it back. Hurry in and enjoy!"
This isn't the first time this month that Krispy Kreme decided to diversify its glazed donut portfolio. Recently, the company revealed Oreo Glaze Doughnuts. What flavor will Krispy Kreme think of next?
