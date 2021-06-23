Krispy Kreme Made a Strawberry Donut for the Strawberry Supermoon

The last in a series of three consecutive supermoons will arrive the night of June 24. This month's full moon is often referred to as a strawberry moon, and Krispy Kreme is fully prepared to take advantage of the hunger-inducing name.

The donut shop will be celebrating the arrival of the strawberry supermoon with a Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut, which will only be available on June 24. The special release will be filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in Strawberries and Kreme, and topped with crumbled graham crackers, which it's calling "moon dust."

This crossover between stargazing and breakfast treats has become a regular thing for the frosted donut palace. It released a Chocolate Glaze donut for the solar eclipse, one for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, and the Mars Doughnut for the landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover.

With the donuts only available for a single day, they may be in short supply. The company's announcement notes that the Mars Doughnut sold out quickly in many locations. If you like your stargazing events with a side of breakfast dessert, you probably want to get to your local shop early in the day.