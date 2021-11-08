Krispy Kreme Just Launched a 'Gratitude Box' Full of Thanksgiving-Themed Donuts

Krispy Kreme loves rolling holiday-themed donut collections. Thanksgiving might not be the most obvious of holidays for a donut collection, but it's happening

The glazed donut shop is rolling out a collection of donuts on November 8 for a limited run at locations around the US. It's releasing a trio of Thanksgiving dessert-inspired donuts. It'll include a Pecan Pie Doughnut, Cranberry Orange Doughnut, and Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut.

The Pecan Pie treat is dipped in pecan pie filling, candied pecans, and pie crust crumbles. The Cranberry Orange donut is filled with cranberry and dipped in cranberry icing before being drizzled with orange cranberry icing. The last of the three is a heart-shaped donut decorated to look like a turkey. It's dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate Kreme, sprinkles, and a turkey-face piece of fondant.

Those donuts arrive with the option to package them up in a gratitude box that has a space to write a custom message on top. It'll be a sweet way to say thank you to start the holidays. Or a weird way to replace standard Thanksgiving desserts if you want to go that direction.