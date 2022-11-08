Get a Dozen of Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Donuts for $1

Thanksgiving isn't celebrated enough. Why reserve stuffing and pumpkin pie for just one day a year? You shouldn't, and Krispy Kreme agrees. The donut chain is releasing an entire lineup inspired by your favorite holiday pies so that you can enjoy them before November 24.

The launch comes in four mini donut flavors that include the Pecan Pie Doughnut, Pumpkin Pie Doughnut, Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut, and Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut. Here's what they taste like:



Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: an Original Glazed donut topped with butter tart filling, chopped pecans, and snickerdoodle cookie pieces

Mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: a donut stuffed with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of creme

Mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: a donut stuffed with lemon filling, doused in icing, and topped with a dollop of creme and a dusting of powdered sugar

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: a donut Brimming with apple pie filling and smothered in caramel-flavored icing with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces, and more caramel-flavored icing on top

"We show our thanks in many ways and there's no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet," Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude."

To make the news even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering fans a $1 Original Glazed dozen on November 18 and November 19 when you pick up the 16-count box of Thanksgiving mini pies.