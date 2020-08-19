Krispy Kreme's Huge, 24-Hour Flagship Store Opens Next Month

As the saying goes, when Times Square closes a McDonald’s, it opens a Krispy Kreme. The donut behemoth is slated to open a massive new flagship store at Broadway and 48th Street, just a few blocks away from the now shuttered massive old golden arches’ flagship. The opening had been planned for last May, but it was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We said earlier this year that when New York City and Times Square are ready, we’ll be ready,” Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield said in a statement.

The new location’s sprawling 4,500 square feet will include the world’s largest hot light (a crimson neon sign advertising fresh donuts), a glaze waterfall, and a giant donut box replete with seats so you can imagine what it’s like to be a donut while you eat the very donut you might have been.