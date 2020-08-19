Krispy Kreme's Huge, 24-Hour Flagship Store Opens Next Month
The new location goes live on September 15.
As the saying goes, when Times Square closes a McDonald’s, it opens a Krispy Kreme. The donut behemoth is slated to open a massive new flagship store at Broadway and 48th Street, just a few blocks away from the now shuttered massive old golden arches’ flagship. The opening had been planned for last May, but it was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We said earlier this year that when New York City and Times Square are ready, we’ll be ready,” Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield said in a statement.
The new location’s sprawling 4,500 square feet will include the world’s largest hot light (a crimson neon sign advertising fresh donuts), a glaze waterfall, and a giant donut box replete with seats so you can imagine what it’s like to be a donut while you eat the very donut you might have been.
Although this is apparently the time New York City, Times Square, and Krispy Kreme are “ready,” the company is still following your standard COVID-19 precautions, including face mask usage, social distancing, and protective barriers between staff and customers. A pickup window will be open 24-hours a day.
This will be Krispy Kreme’s fifth NYC location. The company plans to have eight citywide by the year’s end.