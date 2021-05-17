Krispy Kreme Just Debuted an Entire Tropical-Themed Donut Collection

It's been over a year since most of us have had the chance to vacation. But now that the vaccine rollout is well underway, it's finally time to get in the tropical spirit. Luckily, whether you've got a trip on the docket or not, Krispy Kreme is kicking off this next season of travel with an entire line of donuts inspired by island life.

In addition to that Key Lime Glazed flavor you might remember, the sugary dough ring maker is unleashing three more: the Pina Colada Donut, Key Lime Pie Donut, and Island Time Donut. The trio of vacation-inspired sweets is officially available on May 17 nationwide.

"People have been dreaming about returning to summer vacations. Our new Island Time doughnuts will give everyone a sweet taste of the tropics," Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

Here's what you can expect from the full lineup, per the release: