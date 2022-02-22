Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled Donuts with an Entire Twix Crammed Inside

Krispy Kreme loves putting together seasonally-appropriate donuts. It's kind of their thing if, you know, they had a second thing that wasn't just making sugar-glazed donuts.

With no apparent holiday of interest taking place right now—Margarita Day? Twosday!?—Krispy Kreme will instead opt to make three donuts using Twix for the first time. One of those treats involves cramming an entire Twix bar inside a donut.

Starting February 21, you can get all three Twix donuts at Krispy Kreme shops across the country. That trio includes:

Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut: This bar-shaped donut is filled with Chocolate Kreme and a full-size Twix. The donut is dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing before getting topped up with crumbled Twix pieces.

Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut: It's an Original Filled donut topped with Twix pieces. Before that happens those the chocolate-iced donut gets a salted caramel filling and is drizzled with dulce de leche.

Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX® Cookie Bar pieces: This little feller is an Original Glazed mini that gets dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Twix.

You can get these breakfast desserts individually or in a specialty dozen that features four of each. Though, as is usually the case with these kinds of special items, they'll only be on shelves for a little while.