Krispy Kreme's Conversation Heart Donuts Are Stuffed With Your Favorite Creme Fillings

Valentine's Day might be a sappy, over-commercialized celebration driven by capitalism (can you tell I'm huge romantic?), but it's also an excuse to gorge yourself on candy, chocolates, and Krispy Kreme's classic conversation heart donuts, so even my cynical self can get behind the holiday.
From now through February 14, the sugary dough ring maker is serving up the Valentine's Day-inspired donuts and they're not just 'grammable. The heart-shaped sweets are stuffed with chain's classic creme fillings: Cake Batter, Strawberry & Kreme, Original Kreme, and Chocolate Kreme, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist.
"With all the online tools today, we talk so much, yet say so little. There’s so much room for mixed signals and misinterpretation, especially around Valentine’s Day -- the one day you definitely don’t want to mess it up," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "Getting offline and saying how you feel with delicious Doughnut Messages makes perfect sense."
Whether you're picking up a dozen for that ~special someone~ or that ~special someone~ is you (self love's important, too!), the donuts are branded with two dozen edible messages -- including "CRAZY 4 U," "ILYSM," "BE MINE," and more. You can also get 'em packaged in a limited-edition gift box, because the best presents are the ones you can eat.
